Lamar Jackson Asks to Be Traded. Will He Ever Suit Up for the Ravens Again?

The Lamarathon continues! Lamar Jackson told his Twitter followers on Monday that he’d requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens after being franchise-tagged and not reaching a long-term deal. Sheil and Ben discuss whether Jackson will be granted his wish or be back with the Ravens. Sheil and Ben also discuss what teams should be pursuing Jackson, and what the fallout will be if a team doesn’t trade for him.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
