Apple’s Billion-Dollar Bet on Movie Theaters



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss his report about Apple planning to get into the theatrical business in a big way, with the company planning to spend $1 billion to make and release movies in theaters. They break down Apple’s rationale, partnering with traditional studios for distribution help, its commitment to making movies with top-level talent, and whether or not this will help build the Apple TV+ brand.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify