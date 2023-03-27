 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Apple’s Billion-Dollar Bet on Movie Theaters

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss his report about Apple planning to get into the theatrical business in a big way

By Matthew Belloni
In this photo illustration an Apple TV logo seen displayed... Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss his report about Apple planning to get into the theatrical business in a big way, with the company planning to spend $1 billion to make and release movies in theaters. They break down Apple’s rationale, partnering with traditional studios for distribution help, its commitment to making movies with top-level talent, and whether or not this will help build the Apple TV+ brand.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

