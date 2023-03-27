Not Falling for the Sucka Sh-t With Laurence Holmes

The Full Go returns as Jason discusses the Bulls’ impressive win over the Lakers, as well as the growth and development of guard Coby White (03:21). Next, Laurence Holmes returns to the show (18:15), and they discuss a wide range of topics, from Rich Paul and the current slate of DC Comics films to the potential of Jalen Carter on the Bears and the expectations for the White Sox and Cubs with Opening Day around the corner. Last, Jason says farewell to producer Tony Gill.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Laurence Holmes
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
