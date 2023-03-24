The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 4 Deep Dive

We must protect the children! And you must listen to the latest deep dive with Mal and Joe. They’re back to dive deep into the latest episode of The Mandalorian (09:02). Later, Ben Lindbergh joins to discuss the history of Order 66 and the appearance of a legendary Jedi (71:44). Then they give away their episode awards and speculate on what’s to come.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts