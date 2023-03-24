 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 4 Deep Dive

Plus, Ben Lindbergh later joins the show to discuss the history of Order 66 and the recent appearance of a legendary Jedi

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney+


We must protect the children! And you must listen to the latest deep dive with Mal and Joe. They’re back to dive deep into the latest episode of The Mandalorian (09:02). Later, Ben Lindbergh joins to discuss the history of Order 66 and the appearance of a legendary Jedi (71:44). Then they give away their episode awards and speculate on what’s to come.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

We Interview Gizelle Bryant! Plus, ‘New Jersey’ Episode 7 and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episodes 1-3.

Rachel, Callie, Jodi go over this week’s Bravo news, and are later joined by Gizelle herself to talk about that dramatic trip to Thailand

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and 1 more

A TikTok Ban Feels Closer Than Ever. Tech Privacy Protection Still Feels Miles Away.

Thursday brought Congress one step closer to banning the Chinese-owned TikTok in the U.S. It also raised questions about user data and privacy regulation throughout the tech sector as a whole.

By Alyssa Bereznak

Lionsgate Film Chief Joe Drake on ‘John Wick’ and the Modern Independent Studio

Matt is joined by the chair of the motion picture group at Lionsgate, Joe Drake, to talk about how the ‘John Wick’ series came to be and the future of the franchise

By Matthew Belloni

Karl-Anthony Towns on His Return and the T-Wolves’ Past, Present, and Future

Towns reflects on Minnesota’s warm welcome, his big 22-point return, and how the team held it down without him for almost four months

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

‘Rye Lane’ Star Vivian Oparah in the House! Plus, England’s Win and Kane’s Record!

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn to chat briefly about Julian Nagelsmann’s rumoured departure from Bayern, then star of ‘Rye Lane’ Vivian Oparah joins to talk about the new movie that is taking the film world by storm

By Ian Wright

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Court Case: An FAQ

Because there are many questions to be answered, such as: Why did Gwyneth show up to court looking like Adam Driver in ‘House of Gucci,’ and is this the richest, whitest dispute ever put on trial?

By Jodi Walker