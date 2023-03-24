Tired of Bulls Tipping Caps to Opponents



The Full Go returns as Jason discusses yesterday’s entertaining slate of college basketball in the Sweet 16 (04:32). He then opens up about the Bulls’ blowout loss to the James Harden–less 76ers (12:14). Next, PFF’s Brad Spielberger returns to the show to grade Ryan Poles’s offseason moves, ask whether D.J. Moore will make Justin Fields a better quarterback, predict which player the Bears will draft with their no. 9 pick, and more (36:20). Also, after purchasing Madden 23, Jason is convinced that the Bears are, without a doubt, the second best team in the NFC North (50:43).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Brad Spielberger

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

