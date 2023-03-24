 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tired of Bulls Tipping Caps to Opponents

Plus, PFF’s Brad Spielberger returns to grade Ryan Poles’s offseason moves and predict which player the Bears will draft with their no. 9 pick

By Jason Goff
Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason discusses yesterday’s entertaining slate of college basketball in the Sweet 16 (04:32). He then opens up about the Bulls’ blowout loss to the James Harden–less 76ers (12:14). Next, PFF’s Brad Spielberger returns to the show to grade Ryan Poles’s offseason moves, ask whether D.J. Moore will make Justin Fields a better quarterback, predict which player the Bears will draft with their no. 9 pick, and more (36:20). Also, after purchasing Madden 23, Jason is convinced that the Bears are, without a doubt, the second best team in the NFC North (50:43).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Brad Spielberger
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

