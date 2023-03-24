‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 1 Recap



Joanna and Mallory break down everything that happened in the Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere. They talk about everything from meeting adult Lottie in the present day to how Shauna is coping with the loss of Jackie in 1996 (12:53). Later, Joanna is joined by Yellowjackets showrunners Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson to talk about some of the episode and what to expect for the rest of the season (1:27:58).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Guests: Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

