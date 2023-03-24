 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 1 Recap

Jo and Mal are joined by ‘Yellowjackets’ showrunners Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson to discuss Episode 1 of the second season

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Showtime


Joanna and Mallory break down everything that happened in the Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere. They talk about everything from meeting adult Lottie in the present day to how Shauna is coping with the loss of Jackie in 1996 (12:53). Later, Joanna is joined by Yellowjackets showrunners Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson to talk about some of the episode and what to expect for the rest of the season (1:27:58).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guests: Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

The Ultimate Kemba Candidate, UCLA-Zags Delivers Again, and FAU Makes History

Tate breaks down Gonzaga’s late-game heroics and recap’s FAU’s big win over Tennessee

By Tate Frazier

Announcer Don Orsillo on Baseball With a Pitch Clock and His Years with the Red Sox

The Padres announcer discusses San Diego’s golden age and how baseball’s new rules are affecting broadcasting

By Bryan Curtis

‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Episode 4 With Theo

Johnny and Theo Campbell talk ‘Love Island UK’ and the fallout of Theo’s injury

By Johnny Bananas

Most Fun NFL Offseason Story Lines With Mina Kimes and Danny Kelly, Plus West Play-In Roulette With Michael Pina

Bill is joined by Danny and ESPN’s Mina Kimes to discuss the biggest NFL offseason story lines thus far. Michael later jumps in to talk first-team All-NBA conundrums and more.

By Bill Simmons, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Colby Covington Steals the Headlines, Stakes for Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen, and Khamzat Chimaev Is Lurking

Plus, the guys discuss Leon Edwards’s superstar transformation

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Reunion Part 3, the ‘Vanderpump’ Midseason Trailer, and ‘Summer House’ Season 7, Episode 6

Chelsea and Zack break down the Lenny and Lisa drama

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker