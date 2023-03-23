Colby Covington Steals the Headlines, Stakes for Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen, and Khamzat Chimaev Is Lurking

Amid a chaotic week in MMA headlines, Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck discuss the following on today’s program:
- Saturday’s UFC San Antonio event and what exactly is on the line in the exciting main event between bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen (4:38)
- Leon Edwards’s transformation from a soft-spoken and humble fighter to an outspoken superstar (19:21)
- Colby Covington’s antics this week and his complicated resurgence following a year of silence
- Ariel’s interview with Khamzat Chimaev and what the guys think should come next for one of the most feared men in the UFC (36:32)
- Interest in seeing a rematch between fan favorites Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje (50:00)
Plus, Petesy sells you on this weekend’s inaugural PFL Europe event (43:55).
To ask 3PAC a question, send a voice message to TheRingerMMAShow@gmail.com and we’ll try to get to it on our next episode.
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify