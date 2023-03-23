 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colby Covington Steals the Headlines, Stakes for Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen, and Khamzat Chimaev Is Lurking

Plus, the guys discuss Leon Edwards’s superstar transformation

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Amid a chaotic week in MMA headlines, Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck discuss the following on today’s program:

  • Saturday’s UFC San Antonio event and what exactly is on the line in the exciting main event between bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen (4:38)
  • Leon Edwards’s transformation from a soft-spoken and humble fighter to an outspoken superstar (19:21)
  • Colby Covington’s antics this week and his complicated resurgence following a year of silence
  • Ariel’s interview with Khamzat Chimaev and what the guys think should come next for one of the most feared men in the UFC (36:32)
  • Interest in seeing a rematch between fan favorites Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje (50:00)

Plus, Petesy sells you on this weekend’s inaugural PFL Europe event (43:55).

To ask 3PAC a question, send a voice message to TheRingerMMAShow@gmail.com and we’ll try to get to it on our next episode.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

