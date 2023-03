Chris and Andy talk about the news that the spy thriller The Day of the Jackal is going to be remade into a TV show and whether remakes are the only projects that get green-lit now (1:00). Then they talk about the first episode of the new Bob Odenkirk show Lucky Hank (28:32) and the latest episode of The Mandalorian (49:29).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

