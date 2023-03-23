 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks Drop Second Straight to Heat, Jets Trade Moore and Add Hardman, and St. John’s Hires Rick Pitino

Plus: Who will be the Yankees’ starting shortstop?

By John Jastremski
New York Knicks v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


(1:12) — KNICKS: The Knicks drop their second straight loss on the road to the Miami Heat, and have to protect that fifth seed against the Magic on Thursday.

(4:35) — JETS: The Jets make more roster moves to accommodate Aaron Rodgers by trading Elijah Moore and signing Mecole Hardman. Will they also add OBJ?

(8:50) — ST. JOHN’S: St. John’s made the move and hired Rick Pitino to revive their program.

(11:50) — YANKEES: With Opening Day coming up, who will be the Yankees’ starting shortstop?

(15:54) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, St. John’s, and Rangers.

(25:06) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter.

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

