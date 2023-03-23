 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mock Madness: Draft Underdogs, Perfect Fits, and Overhyped Stars

Plus, analyzing Elijah Moore’s fit with the Browns and talking C.J. Stroud’s pro day

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Today, the guys open by sharing their instant reactions to the New York Jets trading WR Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns (0:00). Next, they briefly discuss C.J. Stroud’s pro day and what the significance of this event is for the Ohio State QB (0:00). Later, they walk through DK’s most recent mock draft on The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide by comparing draft prospects to narratives from this year’s March Madness tournament (0:00). Finally, they close with a couple of emails (00:00).

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Joy Division with Anthony Anzaldo

The Ceremony lead singer joins Yasi to discuss the shooting star of a band, its huge impact, and New Order

By Yasi Salek

Daymond John on the Origins of FUBU and Black Entrepreneurship

Bakari and Daymond talk about the iconic brand and more

By Bakari Sellers

Knicks Drop Second Straight to Heat, Jets Trade Moore and Add Hardman, and St. John’s Hires Rick Pitino

Plus: Who will be the Yankees’ starting shortstop?

By John Jastremski

Vegas Recap, Golden Deli How to Menu, and Ask Dave Questions

Dave and Chris recap their Vegas trip and talk How to Menu at the Golden Deli in Los Angeles. Plus, Dave answers some Ask Dave questions.

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Best Movie About Revenge

Dave, Jo, and Neil talk about the best revenge movies around. Vote which movie about revenge you think is the best here on our poll!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

How Black Journalists Forced the NFL’s Hand on Integration

In Episode 2 of our new audio documentary ‘Blackballed,’ we look at the four men who reintegrated the NFL, starting with two larger-than-life figures in Los Angeles

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Lex Pryor