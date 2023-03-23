Mock Madness: Draft Underdogs, Perfect Fits, and Overhyped Stars



Today, the guys open by sharing their instant reactions to the New York Jets trading WR Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns (0:00). Next, they briefly discuss C.J. Stroud’s pro day and what the significance of this event is for the Ohio State QB (0:00). Later, they walk through DK’s most recent mock draft on The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide by comparing draft prospects to narratives from this year’s March Madness tournament (0:00). Finally, they close with a couple of emails (00:00).

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts