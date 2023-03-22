 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Top 10 Remaining FAs

Plus, Chelsea Stark-Jones joins to discuss The Ringer’s new podcast ‘Blackballed’

By Steven Ruiz, Nora Princiotti, and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Nora and Steven return to discuss the best remaining free agents, but with a twist. From “How Did the Niners Do This Again?” to “Most Likely to Become a Pro-Bowler on the Pats,” they give awards for the top talent on the market. Nora concludes the show by speaking with Chelsea Stark-Jones to discuss The Ringer’s new narrative podcast, Blackballed, a story about the four men who reintegrated pro football in 1946, after a 13-year span during which Black players were secretly banned from the NFL.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

