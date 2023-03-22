Celtics Blow Out the Kings. Plus, Brian Robb on Jaylen Brown, and Eric Edholm on the Pats’ Draft Targets.



Brian recaps the Celtics’ blowout win in Sacramento and shares some thoughts on the World Baseball Classic (0:30). Then, he chats with MassLive.com’s Brian Robb about the latest Jaylen Brown news, the odds that he’ll stay with the Celtics, and some hypothetical trades if he decides not to (24:00). Finally, NFL Media’s Eric Edholm joins the show to discuss the Patriots’ roster needs, and who the team might target in the draft (58:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Brian Robb and Eric Edholm

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

