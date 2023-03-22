 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics Blow Out the Kings. Plus, Brian Robb on Jaylen Brown, and Eric Edholm on the Pats’ Draft Targets.

Brian also shares some thoughts on the World Baseball Classic

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ blowout win in Sacramento and shares some thoughts on the World Baseball Classic (0:30). Then, he chats with MassLive.com’s Brian Robb about the latest Jaylen Brown news, the odds that he’ll stay with the Celtics, and some hypothetical trades if he decides not to (24:00). Finally, NFL Media’s Eric Edholm joins the show to discuss the Patriots’ roster needs, and who the team might target in the draft (58:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Brian Robb and Eric Edholm
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

