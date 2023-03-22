 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tom and Greg’s Twisted Bromance in ‘Succession’

Sean and Erika break down one of television’s most captivating and destructive relationships

By Sean Fennessey and Erika Ramirez
HBO


On this week’s special episode, The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey joins Erika Ramirez to break down the corruption and romance of one of the most captivating friendships on television right now: Tom Wambsgans and Gregory Hirsch.

Join us in preparation for the premiere of the final season of Succession, and listen to Sean every week on The Prestige TV Podcast, where he’ll be recapping every episode. And remember, “You can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Gregs.”

Host: Erika Ramirez
Guest: Sean Fennessey
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

