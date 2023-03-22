Tom and Greg’s Twisted Bromance in ‘Succession’



On this week’s special episode, The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey joins Erika Ramirez to break down the corruption and romance of one of the most captivating friendships on television right now: Tom Wambsgans and Gregory Hirsch.

Join us in preparation for the premiere of the final season of Succession, and listen to Sean every week on The Prestige TV Podcast, where he’ll be recapping every episode. And remember, “You can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Gregs.”

Host: Erika Ramirez

Guest: Sean Fennessey

Producer: Sasha Ashall

