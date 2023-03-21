 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 2023 NFL Free Agency Awards

The guys also close the show with a couple of emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


Today, the guys wrap their free agency discussion by giving out a handful of awards, including the Legend at the Bank award, the Fantasy Football Key Party award, the Lord of the Rings Rohan award, the Hot Tub Club award, and more (1:21). Later, they close with a couple of emails (45:00).

Check out The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In NFL Draft

The Latest

Most Disappointing NBA Story Lines, Timberwolves Guard Mike Conley, and Sara Walsh With an Aaron Rodgers Update

The Minnesota trade deadline acquisition discusses playing with his new teammates

By Ryen Russillo

Egg Everything ‘WrestleMania’ Matchups, Dom Mysterio’s Mic Work, and the Cody vs. Roman Hype

Rosenberg and Dip discuss the hug between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, comparisons between this year’s ‘WrestleMania’ matchups and bagels, and more

By Peter Rosenberg

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Kickoff

Nora and Nathan talk about which songs they were surprised to see on the set list and how Taylor will maintain a 44-song, three-and-a-half-hour set over the next seven months

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Sweet 16 Preview, NBA Playoff Race Predictions, and Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys review the opening weekend of March Madness, discuss the importance of home-court advantage in the Western Conference playoffs and pick which Eastern Conference teams will be in the play-in

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Arresting Donald Trump and the NFL’s History of Blackballing

Van and Rachel discuss the reaction to ‘Swarm,’ and Ringer podcast manager and host of ‘Blackballed’ Chelsea Stark-Jones joins to discuss the NFL’s history with race

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Conte vs. the Culture: Breaking Down the Meltdown

James Allcott sits down with Rory Jennings to critically break down THAT Conte interview, taking a close look at who is to blame, the Tottenham culture or Conte himself?

By James Lawrence Allcott