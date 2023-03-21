Dolphins Are Winning the Offseason, Raiders and Broncos Fans Should Be Cautious, and Predicting Division Winners

Sheil and Ben discuss the current winners and losers of the offseason and free agency. The Dolphins have made some key additions that Ben really loves, including Jalen Ramsey, but does this put them at the top of the AFC East? The AFC West was overall disappointing last season and could still trend in that direction with the acquisitions, departures, and spending that the Raiders and Broncos have done so far this offseason. Sheil and Ben also predict the way-too-early division winners.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Addition Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
