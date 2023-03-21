 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dolphins Are Winning the Offseason, Raiders and Broncos Fans Should Be Cautious, and Predicting Division Winners

Plus, Sheil and Ben discuss the current winners and losers of the offseason and free agency

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Miami Dolphins Introduce Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben discuss the current winners and losers of the offseason and free agency. The Dolphins have made some key additions that Ben really loves, including Jalen Ramsey, but does this put them at the top of the AFC East? The AFC West was overall disappointing last season and could still trend in that direction with the acquisitions, departures, and spending that the Raiders and Broncos have done so far this offseason. Sheil and Ben also predict the way-too-early division winners.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Addition Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Reds at Old Trafford, Another Haaland Hat Trick and the ‘Villeneuve Pironi’ Documentary

Ryan Hunn joins Ian to look back on the men’s FA Cup quarterfinals

By Ryan Hunn

The AI Revolution Could Be Bigger and Weirder Than We Can Imagine

Derek unpacks his thoughts about GPT-4 and what it means to (maybe) be at the beginning of a sea change in technology

By Derek Thompson

Why We Can’t Help but Love the Awful People in ‘Succession’

The Roys are a group of genuinely loathsome, irritating characters with few, if any, redeeming qualities. How has ‘Succession’ managed to make us care about them for so long?

By Justin Charity

Six Nations Wrap Up and Grand Slam Celebrations With Finlay Bealham

The lads wrap up the final weekend of Six Nations action, , including a much improved England performance, some fight from Wales in Paris, and a nervous last few minutes in Edinburgh

By The Rugby Pod

The Dark History of the NFL’s Original Racial Sins

In an excerpt from our new audio documentary series ‘Blackballed,’ hosts Chelsea Stark-Jones and Lex Pryor explore the rumored gentlemen’s agreement that segregated the league in the 1930s

By Chelsea Stark and Lex Pryor

The Movie Star Playbook: Adam Driver Edition

Plus, debating whether the Superhero Era is over, and chatting with writer-director Jamie Dack about her new film

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins