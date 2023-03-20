 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles Lose Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in Free Agency

Ben and Sheil break down the move and discuss which safeties the Eagles should target on the open market

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


The Eagles lost S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Lions. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions for a one-year, below-market deal worth $8 million, which had fans scratching their heads as to why the Eagles couldn’t retain the 2022 NFL interceptions leader. Sheil and Ben discuss what possibly led to Gardner-Johnson’s departure and talk about his agents tweeting information about what the Eagles offered him. Which free agent safeties should the Eagles look for to fill the void? Plus, they look at other signings and departures, including backup QB Marcus Mariota, OL Isaac Seumalo, and DB Greedy Williams.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin

