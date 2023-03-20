Counter Pressed’s Big Day Out, the Magic of the Cup, and Jodie Taylor

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss the Women’s FA Cup quarterfinals (26:37). There was a big CP day out in Lewes (04:29) and some slightly less enthralling ties elsewhere. Plus they reflect on the big news that Jodie Taylor has returned to Arsenal (43:54).
Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
