Late Clasico Goals, Pivotal Derbies and a Mailbag

Ryan also covers José Mourinho’s suspension, the Bundesliga title race, and much more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Real Sociedad v AS Roma: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images


Musa is away this week, but recorded a mailbag before he went. However, Ryan gives a quick recap of some of the weekend’s action in what has been termed the “Hunnologue” (03:04), including late goals in Barcelona and Amsterdam, Mourinho managing to get in trouble while serving a suspension and the Bundesliga title race being officially on! Then, it’s on to the mailbag (14:06), where they answer questions on food (14:06), ideal career paths, The Last of Us and what they’re watching on TV, Trent Alexander-Arnold, whether Napoli’s lead at the top of Serie A will help or hinder their Champions League hopes and loads more.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

