FDU and Princeton Spoil Brackets, Knicks Fight Back Against Denver, and Zach Braziller Previews the Sweet 16



(1:25) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the opening weekend of the 2023 NCAA tournament and talks about FDU, Princeton, and UConn.

(12:40) — KNICKS: The Knicks return to the West Coast with a tough victory over the Nuggets.

(16:45) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Mets.

(20:16) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post Knicks and college reporter Zach Braziller returns to discuss the latest on Rick Pitino and St. John’s, the local stars in the tournament, the East bracket, and his Final Four.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Zach Braziller

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify