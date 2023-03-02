 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How the 2023 NFL Draft Class Stacks Up to Years Past

Plus, discussing the risers and fallers on Danny Kelly’s latest big board

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! Today, the guys report live from the 2023 NFL combine with their thoughts and reactions to this year’s class and where it ranks in comparison to previous years (3:23). Next, they discuss the most recent updates to DK’s big board and the highest risers on The Ringer’s NFL Draft Guide (11:12). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (39:02).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Wrapping Up ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ With Winner Tori Deal

Tori Deal stops in to talk Season 38, what it means to be a champ, and more

By Johnny Bananas

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 10, Plus the Season Finale of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Chelsea, Jodi, and Zack discuss the latest in Bravo news

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker

How F---ed Is Fox News?

Dylan Byers stops by the show to discuss Rupert Murdoch’s (surprisingly candid) testimony concerning Fox News’ relationship with the Trump election conspiracy

By Matthew Belloni

Topps Industry Conference Takeaways With Geoff Wilson, and Pokémon for Beginners

Mike and Jesse are joined by the founder of Topps Industry, to discuss some announcements made at the 2023 Topps Industry Conference

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘The Mandalorian’ Returns, Another Busy TV Spring, and Nick Kroll on ‘History of the World: Part II’

Plus, what this coming spring will look like for TV, Nick Kroll on working with Mel Brooks, and more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Puck’s Tara Palmeri on Low-Energy Trump, Slow-Moving Biden, and the Rest of the 2024 Presidential Campaign

Bryan and Tara also review President Biden’s potential for reelection with VP Kamala Harris

By Bryan Curtis