How the 2023 NFL Draft Class Stacks Up to Years Past

Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! Today, the guys report live from the 2023 NFL combine with their thoughts and reactions to this year’s class and where it ranks in comparison to previous years (3:23). Next, they discuss the most recent updates to DK’s big board and the highest risers on The Ringer’s NFL Draft Guide (11:12). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (39:02).
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady
