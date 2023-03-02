 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Mandalorian’ Returns, Another Busy TV Spring, and Nick Kroll on ‘History of the World: Part II’

Plus, what this coming spring will look like for TV, Nick Kroll on working with Mel Brooks, and more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Los Angeles Premiere For Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II” - Arrivals Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images


Chris and Andy talk about what is shaping up to be another busy spring for television as shows try to make the Emmy deadline, and whether or not they think this trend will continue (1:00). Then, they talk about the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3 (22:33), before Andy is joined by Nick Kroll to talk about working with Mel Brooks on History of the World: Part II, a sequel to the original movie from 1981 (42:11).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Nick Kroll
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Watch

The Latest

How F---ed Is Fox News?

Dylan Byers stops by the show to discuss Rupert Murdoch’s (surprisingly candid) testimony concerning Fox News’ relationship with the Trump election conspiracy

By Matthew Belloni

Topps Industry Conference Takeaways With Geoff Wilson, and Pokémon for Beginners

Mike and Jesse are joined by the founder of Topps Industry, to discuss some announcements made at the 2023 Topps Industry Conference

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Puck’s Tara Palmeri on Low-Energy Trump, Slow-Moving Biden, and the Rest of the 2024 Presidential Campaign

Bryan and Tara also review President Biden’s potential for reelection with VP Kamala Harris

By Bryan Curtis

‘AEW Revolution’ Preview, and What’s Going on With Brock, Bray, Bobby, and Omos?

David and Kaz also discuss Lita and Becky Lynch winning the women’s tag titles

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The Main Takeaways From KD’s Debut in Phoenix and Ja Morant in Hot Water

Logan and Raja discuss how Kevin Durant fits in with the Phoenix Suns and what Ja Morant’s behavior means for the Memphis Grizzlies

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Durant’s Suns Debut, Done With Anthony Davis, and the Giannis MVP Push With P.J. Carlesimo, Plus Jam Band Talk

Ryen also talks to P.J. about his favorite early KD memories

By Ryen Russillo