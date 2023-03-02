‘The Mandalorian’ Returns, Another Busy TV Spring, and Nick Kroll on ‘History of the World: Part II’

Chris and Andy talk about what is shaping up to be another busy spring for television as shows try to make the Emmy deadline, and whether or not they think this trend will continue (1:00). Then, they talk about the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3 (22:33), before Andy is joined by Nick Kroll to talk about working with Mel Brooks on History of the World: Part II, a sequel to the original movie from 1981 (42:11).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Nick Kroll
Producer: Kaya McMullen
