Dave’s Trip to Mexico City, Theoretical Dinner Party, and Culinary Arbitrage

Dave recounts all the amazing things he ate in Mexico City, including one of the best last courses he’s ever eaten at Pujol and the timeless excellence of Contramar. Then Dave and Chris introduce a couple of new segments, Theoretical Dinner Party, in which they draft aging rock stars to eat dinner with, and Culinary Arbitrage, in which they dissect the value of live shellfish and New York City sushi. Other topics include white lying to your friends, the importance of colonoscopies, ice baths in the morning, the benefits of routine, and spot prawns vs. lobster.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Gabi Marler
