Ike Barinholtz on ‘History of the World Part II’

Larry is joined by actor, writer, and comedian Ike Barinholtz to discuss the Hulu series History of the World Part II. They begin their conversation by discussing how the project came together, what it was like working with comedy titan Mel Brooks, and the pioneering aspects of Brooks’s legendary movie Blazing Saddles. Next, Ike talks about the process of constructing the sketches for History and how the incredibly diverse and talented writers group fomented a harmonious atmosphere of creativity that drove the making of the series (19:26). After the break, Larry and Ike examine their shared love of history, Ike’s beginnings in the comedy industry, and Jordan Peele’s genius (31:37). They end the pod by talking about Ike’s future in comedy, debate their favorite Mel Brooks movies, and imagine an iconic character from one of them they would’ve liked to play (42:41).
Host; Larry Wilmore
Guest: Ike Barinholtz
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
