Filed under:

UFC 286 Reaction: Leon Edwards Silences the Doubters and (Apparently) Colby Covington Is Next? Plus, Justin Gaethje Wins a War.

Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman again, ending all doubts as to whether Edwards’s UFC 278 headkick knockout was a fluke. Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll break it all down.

By Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll
UFC 286: Edwards v Usman 3 Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images


Tonight in front of a raucous sold-out London crowd, beloved British fighter Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman again, ending all doubts as to whether Edwards’s UFC 278 headkick knockout was a fluke.

And in this special UFC 286 reaction podcast, Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll break it all down, discussing:

• Edwards’s stellar performance, his improvement since UFC 278, and the champ’s noticeable boost in confidence (3:38)

• Colby Covington’s cage-side appearance and whether he legitimately deserves the next welterweight title shot over the likes of Belal Muhammad, Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, and Shavkat Rakhmonov (10:54)

• The controversial scorecards in the Justin Gaethje-Rafael Fiziev fight and whether the judges were right to score the fight for Gaethje (28:18)

• If Edwards-Covington is the fight to make like Dana White says it is … then who wins? (39:35)

Plus, Gunnar Nelson lives up to his potential (36:24), Jennifer Maia hands Casey O’Neill her first UFC loss (42:18), Jack Shore gets back in the win column (43:20), Muhammad Mokaev somehow pulls off an astonishing victory (48:58), and Veronica Hardy impresses in her first Octagon appearance since 2020 (53:07).

To ask a question to 3PAC on our next episode, simply send a voice message to TheRingerMMAShow@gmail.com.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

