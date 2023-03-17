 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 3 Deep Dive

Plus, Ben Lindbergh joins Jo and Mal on the show to give out their episodic awards

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
They love the red ones, and they also love Mando! Mal and Joanna return to do another deep dive into the latest episode of The Mandalorian (08:11). Later they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss the history and trajectory of cloning in the Star Wars universe (02:02:60). Then they give out their episodic awards (02:31:12).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

