The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 3 Deep Dive

They love the red ones, and they also love Mando! Mal and Joanna return to do another deep dive into the latest episode of The Mandalorian (08:11). Later they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss the history and trajectory of cloning in the Star Wars universe (02:02:60). Then they give out their episodic awards (02:31:12).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts