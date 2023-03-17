Introducing ‘Blackballed’



Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Bill Willis, and Marion Motley reintegrated professional football in 1946. They are known as the Forgotten Four. The burying of their story, and the secret ban on Black players that came before, is a critical piece of the history of the NFL’s complicated relationship with race.

Host: Chelsea Stark-Jones

Co-reporter: Lex Pryor

Producers: Isaiah Blakely, Mike Wargon, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel

Sound Design and Original Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

