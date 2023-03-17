 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Introducing ‘Blackballed’

‘Blackballed,’ a new podcast, covers Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Bill Willis, and Marion Motley, who reintegrated professional football in 1946. The burying of their story, and the secret ban on Black players that came before, is a critical piece of the history of the NFL’s complicated relationship with race.

By Chelsea Stark
Ringer illustration


Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Bill Willis, and Marion Motley reintegrated professional football in 1946. They are known as the Forgotten Four. The burying of their story, and the secret ban on Black players that came before, is a critical piece of the history of the NFL’s complicated relationship with race.

Host: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Co-reporter: Lex Pryor
Producers: Isaiah Blakely, Mike Wargon, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel
Sound Design and Original Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

