Why Are You Watching College Basketball? Plus, ESPN’s Elle Duncan.

The Full Go returns as Jason dives into the March Madness tournament aka the festival of missed jump shoots (1:37). He shares why he believes these games are so bad and asks, who really is having fun watching them? ESPN’s Elle Duncan joins the show for a candid conversation that ranged from how she felt covering Brandon Miller throughout his controversy to Jalen Carter and her Georgia Bulldogs (19:59). They also discuss her hometown of Atlanta and the hope she has for Ja Morant. Next, Jason discusses the news of Lonzo Ball’s third knee surgery that will likely keep him out for most, if not all of next season (49:26).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Elle Duncan
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
Subscribe: Spotify