Hot Fish, a Massive Crab Heist, and Dinner at Zahav

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss date etiquette when it comes to food and break down what type of meat belongs in a boneless wing

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Portrait Of A Chef: Herbert Hintner Of “Zur Rose” Restaurant Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby travel to Philadelphia to record this week’s episode while eating dinner at Zahav! They discuss date etiquette when it comes to food, break down what type of meat belongs in a boneless wing, and react to the news that Dole Whips will be made available in stores. For this week’s Taste Test, they sample crispy Persian rice, pomegranate lamb shoulder, and date-glazed eggplant from Zahav. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

