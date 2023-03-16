Conor McGregor Interview Reaction. Plus, 3PAC’s UFC 286 Preview!



With another massive UFC London event just two days away, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and beloved British combat journalist Petesy Carroll are here to break down one of the most highly anticipated main events in some time. On today’s episode, 3PAC discusses:

• The many reasons why the guys are looking forward to Saturday’s trilogy fight between welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former champ Kamaru Usman (18:13)

• How the results of the main event will affect the legacy of Edwards’s unforgettable moment last August (24:20)

• The psychology of Usman as he heads into this fight and whether the ghosts of head-kicks past will come back to haunt him

• 3PAC’s official predictions for the main event (38:14)

• What’s on the line in the co–main event between Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje—which surely won’t disappoint (46:20)

But before all of that, the guys react to Ariel’s interviews with Conor McGregor (4:35) and Francis Ngannou (1:14:22) yesterday. Petesy also dives deep into which European fighters to watch out for Saturday (1:04:30), and then the guys take a call about the future of MMA media (1:21:45).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

