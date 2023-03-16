Matt’s Year One Prediction Report Card



Matt and Craig celebrate The Town’s one-year anniversary by looking back at Matt’s predictions and highlighting his best and worst takes after a wild year in Hollywood. They break down his strongest box-office hits and largest misses, as well as his takes from 2022 that aged the best and worst, including Netflix’s future after the Great Netflix Correction, SNL cutbacks, Bob Iger potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, HBO Max’s new name, and more. They finish the show by making a box office prediction for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify