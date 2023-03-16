 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt’s Year One Prediction Report Card

Matt looks back on his best and worst takes, and also makes a box office prediction for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

By Matthew Belloni
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Matt and Craig celebrate The Town’s one-year anniversary by looking back at Matt’s predictions and highlighting his best and worst takes after a wild year in Hollywood. They break down his strongest box-office hits and largest misses, as well as his takes from 2022 that aged the best and worst, including Netflix’s future after the Great Netflix Correction, SNL cutbacks, Bob Iger potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, HBO Max’s new name, and more. They finish the show by making a box office prediction for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Host: Matt Belloni
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

