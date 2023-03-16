 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Darius Slay Will Stay With the Eagles, and Joel Embiid Is Current MVP Favorite

Fletcher Cox will also re-sign with the Eagles on a “hometown discount” deal

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


All-Pro CB Darius Slay will remain with the Eagles after reports earlier on Wednesday said that he and the team were parting ways. Sheil and Ben discuss what led to Slay remaining on the squad and the ramifications it will have on the salary cap. One of the Eagles’ longest-tenured players in franchise history, Fletcher Cox, will also re-sign with the team on a “hometown discount” deal, but was this in fact a discount, or is this what the market dictated? Also, Joel has been on such a tear that he is now the odds-on MVP favorite.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

