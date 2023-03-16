 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Rodgers Wants to Be a Jet, and Edwin Diaz Suffers an Injury in the WBC

Joe Benigno and Danny Heifetz join JJ

By John Jastremski
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

(0:52) — METS: Mets closer Edwin Diaz was injured in the celebration after Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic. JJ assesses how this affects the Mets’ season.

(4:02) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to discuss Aaron Rodgers’s interview with Pat McAfee and what the expectations are for Gang Green this season.

(41:53) — JOE BENIGNO: The Legend Joe Benigno returns to discuss his initial feelings about Aaron Rodgers, a Super Bowl or bust mentality, and how Rodgers can help Zach Wilson.

(61:47) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz joins the show to talk about his victory lap, how the Jets should go about the trade, and the Giants’ acquisition of Darren Waller.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Benigno and Danny Heifetz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

