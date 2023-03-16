The Free Agency Hangover, as Told by ‘The Hangover’

Earlier this week we played the Adam Schefter Free Agency Drinking Game, and today we have the free agency hangover. The guys check back in on players and teams around the NFL to piece together what they did last night, then debate whether they should have any regrets using quotes from film The Hangover (1:02).
Aaron Rodgers (1:17)
Darren Waller (13:52)
Lamar Jackson (18:17)
Denver Broncos (24:36)
JuJu Smith-Schuster (27:07)
Orlando Brown Jr. (34:11)
Los Angeles Rams (37:52)
Carolina Panthers (39:24)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady
