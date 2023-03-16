 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Free Agency Hangover, as Told by ‘The Hangover’

The guys debate whether certain players or teams from around the NFL should have any regrets using quotes from ‘The Hangover’

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images


Earlier this week we played the Adam Schefter Free Agency Drinking Game, and today we have the free agency hangover. The guys check back in on players and teams around the NFL to piece together what they did last night, then debate whether they should have any regrets using quotes from film The Hangover (1:02).

Aaron Rodgers (1:17)

Darren Waller (13:52)

Lamar Jackson (18:17)

Denver Broncos (24:36)

JuJu Smith-Schuster (27:07)

Orlando Brown Jr. (34:11)

Los Angeles Rams (37:52)

Carolina Panthers (39:24)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

