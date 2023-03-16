Sports Bar Food Power Ranking

After a quick Dads discussion about the negative consequences of bargaining with your children, Dave and Chris are joined by Euno Lee to explore the world of food eaten when watching sports. They go through qualities of all the foodstuffs you might find at a tailgate or sports bar, then power rank their favorites. Other topics include deceptive mise en place, the unknown whereabouts of Baby Hippo, podcast bros, bargaining with Hugo, Aussie rules football, and the thrill of the flatbread chase.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Gabi Marler
