Michael B. Jordan and How to Build a Modern Movie Star Career



Matt is joined by cofounder, president, and managing partner of M88 Phil Sun to talk about how to build a movie star career, how to evaluate projects for your client, the decision for his client Michael B. Jordan to direct Creed III, what is next for his career and the Creed universe, why he decided to leave WME and start his own managing firm, and the growing influence of diverse audiences in entertainment.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Phil Sun

