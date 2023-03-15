 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael B. Jordan and How to Build a Modern Movie Star Career

Phil Sun joins the pod to discuss ‘Creed III’ and the influences that diverse audiences have in entertainment

By Matthew Belloni
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic


Matt is joined by cofounder, president, and managing partner of M88 Phil Sun to talk about how to build a movie star career, how to evaluate projects for your client, the decision for his client Michael B. Jordan to direct Creed III, what is next for his career and the Creed universe, why he decided to leave WME and start his own managing firm, and the growing influence of diverse audiences in entertainment.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Phil Sun
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

