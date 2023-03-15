Where Do Aaron Rodgers and the Jets Go From Here?

Nora and Steven get together for an emergency pod to react to Aaron Rodgers’s appearance and comments on The Pat McAfee Show. They examine Rodgers’s viability as an effective QB, whether or not the Jets will have the right pieces around him for success, and if his presence will elevate the Jets’ contender status. They end the pod by speculating on possible trades the Jets will make going forward (25:01) and where they’ll stand vs. other AFC heavyweights next season (34:44).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
