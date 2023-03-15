 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Adam Schefter Free Agency Drinking Game

The guys revisit the drinking game, which is centered around the ESPN insider’s tweets during NFL free agency

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


Today, the guys revisit the annual Adam Schefter drinking game that is centered on the ESPN insider’s tweets during NFL free agency. They scroll back through Schefter’s Twitter timeline, break down the most significant free agency deals via his tweets, and drink along the way (1:36).

Drink if:

  • Schefter mentions an agent (drink twice if that agent is Drew Rosenhaus)
  • Schefter’s tweet sounds AI-generated
  • Schefter tweets a weird Photoshop
  • Schefter obviously copy and pasted his tweet from a text or email
  • Schefter edited the tweet (finish your drink if there’s still a mistake)
  • None of us have heard of the player Schefter tweeted about

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In NFL Draft

The Latest

What Happened To ‘Luther’?

Justin and Micah return to reflect on their journey of watching ‘Luther’ and discuss their thoughts on ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

March Madness Prospects to Watch, Plus Scoot Henderson Is Shut Down

KOC and Kyle debate whether Scoot has shown enough during his time in the G League before discussing why Brandon Miller has leaped over Scoot as the no. 2 overall prospect

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

The SVB Debacle: The Biggest Myths, the Out-of-Control Blame Game, and the Worst Takes

Derek, Michael Batnick, and Ben Carlson also discuss whether this will change the direction of monetary policy and whether the U.S. has too many banks in the first place

By Derek Thompson

Friendship in the Apocalypse

Erika Ramirez explores the ins and outs of friendship in the dire circumstances of an apocalypse or doomsday scenario with her best friend and cohost, Steven Othello

By Erika Ramirez

Full 2023 Bracket Breakdown

JJ, Sportsgrid’s Mike Carver, and SuperBook Sportsbook’s Art DiCesare break down the East, the South, the West, and the Midwest and pick their national title winners

By John Jastremski

Ranking the NFL’s Best Remaining Free Agents

It’s time to reset the free agent big board. As the market officially opens, these are the best players still looking for new deals.

By Sheil Kapadia