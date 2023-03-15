The Adam Schefter Free Agency Drinking Game

Today, the guys revisit the annual Adam Schefter drinking game that is centered on the ESPN insider’s tweets during NFL free agency. They scroll back through Schefter’s Twitter timeline, break down the most significant free agency deals via his tweets, and drink along the way (1:36).
Drink if:
- Schefter mentions an agent (drink twice if that agent is Drew Rosenhaus)
- Schefter’s tweet sounds AI-generated
- Schefter tweets a weird Photoshop
- Schefter obviously copy and pasted his tweet from a text or email
- Schefter edited the tweet (finish your drink if there’s still a mistake)
- None of us have heard of the player Schefter tweeted about
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady
