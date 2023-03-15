

On the very first episode of What About Your Friends?, Erika Ramirez, host and founder of ILY, explores the ins and outs of friendship in the dire circumstances of an apocalypse or doomsday scenario with her best friend and cohost, Steven Othello (0:05), and builds an ideal doomsday friend with The Ringer’s Joanna Robinson (16:40). They draw from shows like The Last of Us, The Walking Dead, Yellowjackets, and Lost, as well as their own experiences and friendships.

Please join us every Wednesday on the Ringer Dish feed for What About Your Friends?, a podcast dedicated to the many lives of friendship and how it’s portrayed in pop culture.

If you have your own thoughts or questions about friendship in the apocalypse, send us an email at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com, and we’ll talk about it at the end of next week’s episode.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello

Guest: Joanna Robinson

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production Supervision: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Juliet Litman

