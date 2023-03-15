Impactful Bears Signings and Falling Out of Love With College Basketball



The Full Go returns as Jason reacts to the Bears’ free agent signings, specifically looking at the potential impacts of T. J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds (07:04). Next, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com joins the show to discuss why the Bills let a player like Edmunds walk and how he’ll fare in Chicago (21:15). Also, Jason admits he’s mad at himself for not mentioning anything about Selection Sunday and dives into his love for college basketball as a child and how his relationship with the sport has changed since the pandemic (31:43).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Matt Parrino

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify