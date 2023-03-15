 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Impactful Bears Signings and Falling Out of Love With College Basketball

Jason breaks down what Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards will add to the Bears defense

By Jason Goff
The Full Go returns as Jason reacts to the Bears’ free agent signings, specifically looking at the potential impacts of T. J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds (07:04). Next, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com joins the show to discuss why the Bills let a player like Edmunds walk and how he’ll fare in Chicago (21:15). Also, Jason admits he’s mad at himself for not mentioning anything about Selection Sunday and dives into his love for college basketball as a child and how his relationship with the sport has changed since the pandemic (31:43).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Matt Parrino
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

