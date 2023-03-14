Michael Pina on Whether We Should Be Worried About the C’s. Plus, Jakobi Meyers Signs With Vegas.



Brian opens with the news that Jakobi Meyers is leaving the Pats for the Raiders and other updates from NFL free agency (0:30). Then, The Ringer’s Michael Pina stops by to discuss the Celtics’ befuddling loss to the lowly Rockets, Marcus Smart’s shaky play, Robert Williams’s impact on the team, and more (11:30). Then, Brian chats with WEEI’s Rob Bradford about his new book with former Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly, A Damn Near Perfect Game: Reclaiming America’s Pastime, and they also discuss the upcoming Red Sox season (47:50).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Michael Pina and Rob Bradford

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

