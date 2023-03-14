 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Pina on Whether We Should Be Worried About the C’s. Plus, Jakobi Meyers Signs With Vegas.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford also joins to talk about his new book with former Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly, ‘A Damn Near Perfect Game: Reclaiming America’s Pastime’

By Brian Barrett and Michael Pina
Boston Celtics v Houston Rockets Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


Brian opens with the news that Jakobi Meyers is leaving the Pats for the Raiders and other updates from NFL free agency (0:30). Then, The Ringer’s Michael Pina stops by to discuss the Celtics’ befuddling loss to the lowly Rockets, Marcus Smart’s shaky play, Robert Williams’s impact on the team, and more (11:30). Then, Brian chats with WEEI’s Rob Bradford about his new book with former Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly, A Damn Near Perfect Game: Reclaiming America’s Pastime, and they also discuss the upcoming Red Sox season (47:50).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Michael Pina and Rob Bradford
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

