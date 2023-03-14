March Madness Bracket Preview, NBA Playoff Picture, and NFL Free Agency



This week, the East Coast Bias boys run through all four regions of the NCAA Tournament bracket and share which teams they like in each (5:00). Then, they look at the spreads in the first round and try to find some edges (18:00) before trying to figure out why no Western Conference team can win on the road (24:00). Finally, they move on to the NFL and discuss some of the most recent free-agent signings (33:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify