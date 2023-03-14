 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

March Madness Bracket Preview, NBA Playoff Picture, and NFL Free Agency

This week, the East Coast Bias boys run through all four regions of the NCAA Tournament bracket and share which teams they like

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Penn State v Purdue Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


This week, the East Coast Bias boys run through all four regions of the NCAA Tournament bracket and share which teams they like in each (5:00). Then, they look at the spreads in the first round and try to find some edges (18:00) before trying to figure out why no Western Conference team can win on the road (24:00). Finally, they move on to the NFL and discuss some of the most recent free-agent signings (33:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

