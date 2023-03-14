 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Eagles Lose Javon Hargrave and T.J. Edwards in Legal Tampering Period

Sheil and Ben break down the Eagles’ key losses and additions, who they should try to retain from last year’s team, and free agents on the market they should pursue

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


In the very early stages of free agency, the Eagles have so far lost three defensive starters from last season: DT Javon Hargrave, LB T.J. Edwards, and S Marcus Epps; however, team leaders and still very productive players C Jason Kelce and DE Brandon Graham are returning. Sheil and Ben break down the key losses and additions, who they should try to retain from last year’s team, and free agents on the market they should pursue.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin

