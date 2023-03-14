The Eagles Lose Javon Hargrave and T.J. Edwards in Legal Tampering Period

In the very early stages of free agency, the Eagles have so far lost three defensive starters from last season: DT Javon Hargrave, LB T.J. Edwards, and S Marcus Epps; however, team leaders and still very productive players C Jason Kelce and DE Brandon Graham are returning. Sheil and Ben break down the key losses and additions, who they should try to retain from last year’s team, and free agents on the market they should pursue.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
