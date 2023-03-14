A Big Day for the Bears, and Sean Payton Won’t Let Russ Cook

Sean Payton and the Broncos made a bevy of moves in the official legal tampering window, agreeing to terms with T Mike McGlinchey, G Ben Powers, and DE Zach Allen; however, Sheil believes these acquisitions won’t bode well for Russell Wilson. The Chicago Bears also had a big day, signing former Eagles LB T.J. Edwards and former Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds, but did they make a mistake by letting a player who was already in the building go? Plus, Ben thinks the Dolphins are winning the Super Bowl of the legal tampering period so far.
Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
