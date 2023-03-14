 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Big Day for the Bears, and Sean Payton Won’t Let Russ Cook

Plus, why the Dolphins are winning free agency so far and what to make of other signings from the legal tampering window

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Sean Payton and the Broncos made a bevy of moves in the official legal tampering window, agreeing to terms with T Mike McGlinchey, G Ben Powers, and DE Zach Allen; however, Sheil believes these acquisitions won’t bode well for Russell Wilson. The Chicago Bears also had a big day, signing former Eagles LB T.J. Edwards and former Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds, but did they make a mistake by letting a player who was already in the building go? Plus, Ben thinks the Dolphins are winning the Super Bowl of the legal tampering period so far.

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Hometown Week, the New Bachelorette, and a ‘Love Island’ Recap

Juliet and Callie break down Zach’s latest dates

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

The ‘Bachelor’ Recap: Dendrophilia, Delis, and Heartbreak at the Hometowns

Zach crosses the country visiting the hometowns of his final four girlfriends—and maybe, for the first time, realizes that they have to pick him just as much as he gets to pick them

By Lindsay Jones

Tracking the Top 100 (and Counting) NFL Free Agents of 2023

First, The Ringer ranked the 100-plus best available free agents. Now that the market is open, follow along as we track where all these players end up.

By Sheil Kapadia

The Oscar Bump: Which Young Stars Won Awards Season?

Matt and Justin Kroll also preview upcoming projects from young Oscar nominees

By Matthew Belloni

The Oscars Happened, but the Celebrities Didn’t Show Up

Plus, Juliet and Amanda discuss ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 Finale Deep Dive

Plus, chatting with showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann!

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin