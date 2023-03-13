The Oscar Bump: Which Young Stars Won Awards Season?



Matt is joined by Deadline senior reporter Justin Kroll to discuss which young actors benefited the most from awards season buzz and saw the biggest career “bumps” from Oscar nominations. Justin specializes in breaking casting news around town, and he helps Matt look ahead at the upcoming projects of each Oscar nominee and determine who is set up for the most success.

