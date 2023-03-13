 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Oscar Bump: Which Young Stars Won Awards Season?

Matt and Justin Kroll also preview upcoming projects from young Oscar nominees

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic


Matt is joined by Deadline senior reporter Justin Kroll to discuss which young actors benefited the most from awards season buzz and saw the biggest career “bumps” from Oscar nominations. Justin specializes in breaking casting news around town, and he helps Matt look ahead at the upcoming projects of each Oscar nominee and determine who is set up for the most success.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Justin Kroll
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

