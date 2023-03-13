 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 Finale Deep Dive

Plus, chatting with showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann!

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
HBO


Just like Jo and Mal, the virus loves too. They return for the finale of the first season of The Last of Us to talk about the explosive ending of the hit show (01:46). Later, Joanna sits down with showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for an extended Q&A about the season and the decisions that led to the epic conclusion (78:16).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guests: Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

