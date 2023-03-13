Celebrating Ryan Poles and Determining the Bulls’ Mission Statement

The Full Go returns as Jason celebrates Bears GM Ryan Poles for trading the first overall pick in this year’s draft to the Panthers and shares his excitement for the future of the organization (03:31). Next, Kyle Bailey from Sports Radio WFNZ 92.7 FM in Charlotte, North Carolina joins to help Bears fans get more insight on newly acquired receiver D.J. Moore (15:13). After watching the young Rockets on Saturday, Jason discusses the abundance of young talent in the league that is set to rise up and possibly surpass the Bulls soon (24:31). Also, we open up the voicemail line to hear what you have to say about the Bears trading down in the draft (44:49). If you have something to say to Jason, call our voicemail line at (773) 359-3103!
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Kyle Bailey
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
Subscribe: Spotify