The Price Is Ripe and the Unwritten Rules of Bringing Food to Work

Dave and Chris explore the concept of pungent foods, from their childhood experiences of kimchi-scented ice cubes to the distinctly adult experience of smelling a coworker’s pungent meal. Then they play The Price Is Ripe, in which they rate different pungent foods based on smell and taste, then decide whether they’re worth the stink. Other topics include out-of-body farts, stinky tofu, Jerusalem fart-ichokes, the worst banana nut muffins Dave’s ever eaten, the kimchi fermentation scale, Gilroy garlic fries, and how a cold brew coffee dispenser destroyed productivity.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Gabi Marler
