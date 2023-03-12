‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Episodes 1-6 Recap

Bill and Juliet get together to discuss the first six episodes of the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & The Six. They begin by talking about the original music and the immediate issues they have with the series. Next, they juxtapose the show’s storyline with the book, other movies with a similar tone like Almost Famous, and the real-life saga of Fleetwood Mac (14:11). After that they break down the main characters and actors, particularly Sam Claflin and Riley Keough’s performances, and examine the way the show was made (20:46). After the break, Bill and Juliet debate the execution and viability of the documentary-style presentation of Daisy Jones and give their ultimate takes on the season so far (31:29).
Hosts: Bill Simmons and Juliet Litman
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
