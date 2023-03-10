 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Bears Make Their Move, Trading First Overall Pick to the Panthers

Plus, Jason is joined by Anthony Herron to discuss the recent Bears moves, what their future moves might be, and more

By Jason Goff
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


The Full Go returns for an emergency pod as the Ryan Poles and the Bears have traded the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft to the Panthers for the ninth overall pick, and 61st overall pick, as well as a first rounder in next year’s draft, a second rounder in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore. Jason is joined by Anthony Herron as they discuss if the Bears are done making trades, D.J. Moore’s versatility, possible targets at 9, and so much more.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Anthony Herron
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

