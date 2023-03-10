The Bears Make Their Move, Trading First Overall Pick to the Panthers

The Full Go returns for an emergency pod as the Ryan Poles and the Bears have traded the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft to the Panthers for the ninth overall pick, and 61st overall pick, as well as a first rounder in next year’s draft, a second rounder in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore. Jason is joined by Anthony Herron as they discuss if the Bears are done making trades, D.J. Moore’s versatility, possible targets at 9, and so much more.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Anthony Herron
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
