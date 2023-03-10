 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears Trade First Overall Pick to the Panthers

Chicago sent its first overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina for  two first-round picks, two second-rounders and D.J. Moore—what should they do moving forward?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben react to the news of the Chicago Bears sending the first overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina Panthers for the four picks and D.J. Moore. They discuss what the Panthers should do with the first pick, how the Bears continue building around Justin Fields, and how to build out their roster with the draft compensation.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

