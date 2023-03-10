Bears Trade First Overall Pick to the Panthers



Sheil and Ben react to the news of the Chicago Bears sending the first overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina Panthers for the four picks and D.J. Moore. They discuss what the Panthers should do with the first pick, how the Bears continue building around Justin Fields, and how to build out their roster with the draft compensation.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS